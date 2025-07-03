Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share exclusive photos from the Royal Box at Wimbledon

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought their fashion A-game to Wimbledon’s Royal Box!

Taking to the Stories of his official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 2, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor shared some exclusive glimpses from his and Chopra’s glamorous appearance in the prestigious Royal Box for the high-stakes 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

The Royal Box is a designated seating area at Wimbledon reserved for the British Royal Family and other high-profile guests, providing them with a prime view of the tennis matches, and an exclusive, prestigious atmosphere.

In the first Story, the Leave Before You Love Me singer shared a striking photo of their beautifully designed invitations, featuring a lively illustration of the game, the couple’s names, and the signature of Club Chair Deborah Jevans.

P.C. Instagram/nickjonas
P.C. Instagram/nickjonas

The second update showed a gorgeous snap of Priyanka Chopra in an elegant sleeveless white dress, smiling radiantly as she held her mobile high to capture a photo of Jonas, who was clicking a picture of her.

He posted the snap with a red heart emoji.

In the third Story, the Camp Rock actor re-shared his beloved wife’s Instagram Story that featured him in a formal navy-blue suit.

The Quantico actress tagged Nick Jonas’s Instagram account in the Story along with a red heart emoji.

P.C. Instagram/nickjonas
P.C. Instagram/nickjonas

For the fourth and final Story, the Do It Like That singer shared an exciting photo from the high-profile tennis match, showcasing a packed stadium and the players in action.

For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.

Read more : Entertainment
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom early their decade-long relationship last month and called off engagement
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola’s ‘disgracefully rude’ act deepens Victoria, David rift
Victoria and David Beckham are left heartbroken by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s latest move
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge bring romance to 2025 Wimbledon Championships
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge bring romance to 2025 Wimbledon Championships
The 'Déjà vu' singer and 'Enola Holmes' actor attended the third of 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday
Hailey Bieber announces new Rhode product in exciting campaign
Hailey Bieber announces new Rhode product in exciting campaign
Hailey Bieber shares delightful news about the new summer product of skin care brand
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian reveals poignant lesson she learned from divorce with Lamar Odom
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Major reason behind Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding revealed
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
Connie Francis' hit track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ recently became viral on social media platforms
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
The 61-year-old actor joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora has revealed how Beyoncé became her "protector" during the challenging time
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
The Up All Night tour hitmaker and the ‘Argo’ actor make major move with mutual understanding months after their high-profile divorce
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found not guilty of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs won’t be released on bail after being found guilty of serious charges in high-profile trial