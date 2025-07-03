Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make glam appearance at Wimbledon’s Royal Box

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought their fashion A-game to Wimbledon’s Royal Box!
Taking to the Stories of his official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 2, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor shared some exclusive glimpses from his and Chopra’s glamorous appearance in the prestigious Royal Box for the high-stakes 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
The Royal Box is a designated seating area at Wimbledon reserved for the British Royal Family and other high-profile guests, providing them with a prime view of the tennis matches, and an exclusive, prestigious atmosphere.
In the first Story, the Leave Before You Love Me singer shared a striking photo of their beautifully designed invitations, featuring a lively illustration of the game, the couple’s names, and the signature of Club Chair Deborah Jevans.
The second update showed a gorgeous snap of Priyanka Chopra in an elegant sleeveless white dress, smiling radiantly as she held her mobile high to capture a photo of Jonas, who was clicking a picture of her.
He posted the snap with a red heart emoji.
In the third Story, the Camp Rock actor re-shared his beloved wife’s Instagram Story that featured him in a formal navy-blue suit.
The Quantico actress tagged Nick Jonas’s Instagram account in the Story along with a red heart emoji.
For the fourth and final Story, the Do It Like That singer shared an exciting photo from the high-profile tennis match, showcasing a packed stadium and the players in action.
For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.