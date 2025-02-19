Entertainment

Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'

'The Simple Life' starlet Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed Pheonix Barron Hilton-Reum in January 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025

Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian' 

Paris Hilton's son, Pheonix Barron Hilton-Reum, recently surprised his mother's fans with witty sense of humour.

The mom-of-two shared a light-hearted video clip on her official TikTok handle on Tuesday, February 18, to reveal how her little bundle of joy has shocked her with his new learnings.

In the viral clip, The Simple Life actress was seen having dinner with her toddler when he astonished her mother by using curse words.

The little boy blurted out "F***", while having his meal, causing Paris to burst into laughter.

Notably, the House of Wax starlet later asked her husband, Carter Reum, who was sitting behind the camera, "Did you just hear that?" to which he replied, "It’s on video?"

The 44-year-old renowned TV star wrote over the video, "When you think you’re capturing a sweet moment and then."

She also penned a cheeky caption for her post that read, "I know I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it! Toddlers are little comedians."

Paris Hilton and her partner, Carter Reum, who exchanged marital vows in 2021, share two kids, a son, Phoenix Barron Hilton-Reum, and a daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum.

The couple welcomed Phoenix on January 16, 2023, while London was born on November 11, 2023, via surrogacy.

Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense

Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’

Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines

Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines

Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Selena Gomez sparks excitement with sneak peek of upcoming song
Selena Gomez sparks excitement with sneak peek of upcoming song
Rihanna breaks down in tears after A$AP Rocky shooting case verdict
Rihanna breaks down in tears after A$AP Rocky shooting case verdict
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay