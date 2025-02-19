Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian' 

Paris Hilton's son, Pheonix Barron Hilton-Reum, recently surprised his mother's fans with witty sense of humour.
The mom-of-two shared a light-hearted video clip on her official TikTok handle on Tuesday, February 18, to reveal how her little bundle of joy has shocked her with his new learnings.
In the viral clip, The Simple Life actress was seen having dinner with her toddler when he astonished her mother by using curse words.
The little boy blurted out "F***", while having his meal, causing Paris to burst into laughter.
Notably, the House of Wax starlet later asked her husband, Carter Reum, who was sitting behind the camera, "Did you just hear that?" to which he replied, "It’s on video?"
The 44-year-old renowned TV star wrote over the video, "When you think you’re capturing a sweet moment and then."
She also penned a cheeky caption for her post that read, "I know I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it! Toddlers are little comedians."
Paris Hilton and her partner, Carter Reum, who exchanged marital vows in 2021, share two kids, a son, Phoenix Barron Hilton-Reum, and a daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum.
The couple welcomed Phoenix on January 16, 2023, while London was born on November 11, 2023, via surrogacy.