Lewis Hamilton opens up about 'tough' Ferrari experience

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 19, 2025
Lewis Hamilton has finally opened up about his first few weeks experience of driving a Ferrari.

According to F1 Oversteer, Ferrari has very high expectations with the seven-time world champion who joined the team for the 2025 season after spending 12 incredible years with Mercedes.

After one of the most successful driver-team combinations in the history of Formula 1, Hamilton is looking forward to winning his first championship for the Italian team, who missed the title last year by a small margin.

In an interview with REC Anything, Hamilton accepted that he had quite a “tough” time while driving Ferrari in the early weeks.

He said, “We have such a steep learning curve to come across together, so I anticipated honestly that it was going to be tough, and it very much is, but we’re working towards something really exciting. I’m also trying to always arrive every day with a really open mind.”

“I’m learning a lot every day and I guess I knew I needed something new, I knew I needed this new challenge, I think when I got here, I realised just how much I needed it and how great it felt and I’m literally walking around with such a big smile on my face every day I come to work. It’s very revitalising,” he added.

The 40-year-old was also impressed by the size, passion, and energy of the team and expressed that after “actually” getting into the team, he felt that it was something “real and almost quantifiable.”

Furthermore, Ferrari has unveiled its new car design for the 2025 season ahead of the F1 75 launch event in London on Wednesday, February 18, 2025.

However, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, along with team boss Frederic Vasseur, revealed the new look of the real car in action at the official launch at Maranello.

