Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines  

Robert Pattinson has made heartfelt remarks about fatherhood after welcoming a daughter with his fiancé, Suki Waterhouse.
The popular actor attended the world premiere of his upcoming movie Mickey 17 on Thursday, February 13, where he poured his heart out about his little bundle of joy.
In a conversation with Extra magazine, Pattinson disclosed that his daughter, whom he welcomed last year in March, had been the incredible "sleeper" since she came into this world.
He further stated, "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."
The father-of-one also confessed that despite being busy with his little girl, he always wanted to do a movie, particularly on parenting guidelines.
"I'm always kinda open to anything," the Batman star added.
These remarks of Pattinson came after a report claimed that he and his fiancé had secretly tied the knot at an intimate wedding function in December last year.
As of now, the couple, who got engaged in December 2023, has not addressed their marriage speculations.
On the work front, Robert Pattinson's new film Mickey 17 is slated to be released in theatres on March 7, 2025.
In the film, the Twilight actor will be seen portraying the character of Mickey Barnes.