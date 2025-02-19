Entertainment

Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines

The 'Batman' star Robert Pattinson welcomed his daughter in March last year with fiancé Suki Waterhouse

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines  

Robert Pattinson has made heartfelt remarks about fatherhood after welcoming a daughter with his fiancé, Suki Waterhouse.

The popular actor attended the world premiere of his upcoming movie Mickey 17 on Thursday, February 13, where he poured his heart out about his little bundle of joy.

In a conversation with Extra magazine, Pattinson disclosed that his daughter, whom he welcomed last year in March, had been the incredible "sleeper" since she came into this world.

He further stated, "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."

The father-of-one also confessed that despite being busy with his little girl, he always wanted to do a movie, particularly on parenting guidelines.

"I'm always kinda open to anything," the Batman star added.

These remarks of Pattinson came after a report claimed that he and his fiancé had secretly tied the knot at an intimate wedding function in December last year.

As of now, the couple, who got engaged in December 2023, has not addressed their marriage speculations.

On the work front, Robert Pattinson's new film Mickey 17 is slated to be released in theatres on March 7, 2025.

In the film, the Twilight actor will be seen portraying the character of Mickey Barnes. 

Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense

Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’

Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines

Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines

Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Selena Gomez sparks excitement with sneak peek of upcoming song
Selena Gomez sparks excitement with sneak peek of upcoming song
Rihanna breaks down in tears after A$AP Rocky shooting case verdict
Rihanna breaks down in tears after A$AP Rocky shooting case verdict
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay
Shakira gushes over Peru crowd after thrilling LMYNL show post-hospital stay