‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix

CID has made a comeback with a new season available to stream on Netflix soon.
The hit crime thriller TV show stars Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava in lead roles.
CID used to premiere only on Sony LIV but it can now be watched on Netflix from Friday, February 21.
On Thursday, Netflix India made a huge announcement about the show on Instagram.
The caption of the post read, “CID, ab Netflix ke darwaze par bhi. Kal se dekhiye CID naye season ke saare released episodes Netflix par bhi! Saath hi naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje."
"CID at Netflix’s door too. Watch the latest season’s new episodes on Netflix too. Watch more episodes every Saturday and Sunday night at 10," it continued.
Shortly after the announcement, fans swarmed the comment section to show their excitement.
A fan wrote, “We got CID in Netflix before gta 6.”
Another commented, “Omg my I grew up watching CID it was my favorite show in childhood.”
“We will be seated for CID,” a third noted.
Notably, the new season will feature 18 episodes.