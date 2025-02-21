Royal

Meghan Markle lands in trouble for ‘copying’ Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Sussex receives backlash for following Kate Middleton’s footsteps

Meghan Markle has landed in huge trouble for allegedly “copying” Kate Middleton after her Instagram milestone.

The Duchess of Sussex was called out after she posted a vision board for her As Ever lifestyle brand on Friday, February 21.

Meghan’s vision board flaunted a couple of handwritten notes, inspirational quotes, and a water-colour painting of herself and Prince Harry.


However, some royal fans noticed resemblance between her post featuring Prince Archie’s name and the Princess of Wales posting portraits drawn by her kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

According to The Sun, a user wrote under her post, "Don't forget, the real reason she posted that was to show 'Archie's artwork' since Catherine put out her kids' artwork the other day.”

Another commented, "She's so predictable..as ever, a copycat!"

"She had to get a kids drawing in there. Copying Princess Catherine again,” a third noted, while another added, "Fake, staged for Instagram, fake."

Meghan also hit two million followers milestone on her Instagram account after making it in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate will be returning back to the U.K this week with Prince William and kids after enjoying a small family vacation.

