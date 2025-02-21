'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas’ to make history at The Academy Museum

Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will earn a huge honour at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
The upcoming event will feature 12 hit classic Hindi films for the first time in the history of Indian cinema.
Some of the movies include Mother India, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mirch Masala, Devdas, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and others.
The screening series titled, Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema, will take place in LA from March 7 to April 19, 2025.
Shivendra Singh Dungarpur curated the list of films for the screening at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Shivendra said in a statement, "In India, color is inextricably woven into the fabric of our culture and artistry, and this is profoundly evident in our cinema. When the Academy Museum invited me to curate a program of Indian films, I saw a rare opportunity to present the unparalleled diversity and vibrancy of Indian cinema in color.”
“Beyond Hindi cinema, India boasts five major film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali—that collectively produce over 2,000 films annually, alongside a multitude of productions in other languages and dialects from every corner of the country,” he noted.
Notably, the remaining masterpiece films include Ishanou, Kummatty,Jodhaa Akbar, Kanchenjungha, Maya Darpan and Iruvar.