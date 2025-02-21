A$AP Rocky breaks silence on becoming Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director

A$AP Rocky earned a big position at Ray-Ban after celebrating Rihanna's 37th birthday.
The American rapper became Ray-Ban’s first-ever Creative Director.
Rocky has a reputation for his charismatic influence in fashion and music industry. He will take over creative projects at Ray-Ban Studios.
As per Clash, he addressed receiving this big opportunity, “I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving. I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”
After getting appointed, Rocky started working on the Blacked Out Collection, which is expected to release in April of 2025.
Ray-Ban President, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, said, “For nearly 80 years the brand has been on the faces of the most iconic musicians, artists, actors and heroes – shaping and re-shaping the status quo, leading cultural revolutions of all the times. Today, we are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator.”
Rocky’s big achievement came after he celebrated long-time girlfriend Rihanna's 37th birthday February 20.
As per reports, he gifted an expensive diamond pendant to the Fenty Beauty founder.