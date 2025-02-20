Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return

Prince William and Princess Kate have made a surprising announcement ahead of their return to the U.K with kids after family vacation.
The royal couple revealed the first royal engagement they will mark after skipping British Academy Film Awards, despite the Prince of Wale being a patron of BAFTAs since 2010.
Instead of attending the special event, Kate Middleton and William took their three kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, to the Caribbean for their half-term break.
As per GB News, They will returning to the UK in the coming days as they young royals have to attend school on Monday.
On Thursday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Catherine and William will be travelling to Pontypridd in south Wales on February 26, ahead of St David’s Day on Saturday, March 1.
The Princess and Prince of Wales will spend time with members of the local community during their trip to Pontypridd.
Notably, Pontypridd was hit by severe flooding as a result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh last year.
The royal will hear about the experiences of members of the community who were affected by the floods.