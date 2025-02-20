Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH

There’s so much more beyond the song videos, and Lady Gaga is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes!
On Thursday, February 20, the Die With a Smile hitmaker turned to her Instagram account and shared an exciting video in which she dropped some thrilling BTS moments from the making of her forthcoming album, Mayhem.
The clip began with several background dancers dressed in all-black ensembles, practicing thrilling act and dance moves with Lady Gaga standing among them in a black-and-white outfit.
In the next shot, Gaga kicked off singing along with showing some exhilarating moves, with the background performers doing the steps they have been taught.
“This is the video before the video! Watch the whole thing on YouTube and see cutdowns on TikTok and Insta. I really wanted to share @parrisgoebel and my process with you because to me this is how the magic is made,” she captioned.
The Joker 2 starlet continued, “We set up each shot frame by frame. Using the choreography, performance, and the way it was shot to tell the story. And most of this video was shot by Parris herself!”
Concluding her statement, Lady Gaga added, “Working with Parris, our combined teams, and these amazing dancers was a beautiful experience and we put our heart and soul into it! The “Abracadabra” video was directed by me, Parris Goebel, and Bethany Vargas.”
The clip garnered immense praises and love from Lady Gaga’s fans.
Moreover, her forthcoming album Mayhem is slated to release on March 7, 2025.