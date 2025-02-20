Entertainment

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH

Lady Gaga’s forthcoming album ‘Mayhem’ is slated to release on March 7, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH


There’s so much more beyond the song videos, and Lady Gaga is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes!

On Thursday, February 20, the Die With a Smile hitmaker turned to her Instagram account and shared an exciting video in which she dropped some thrilling BTS moments from the making of her forthcoming album, Mayhem.

The clip began with several background dancers dressed in all-black ensembles, practicing thrilling act and dance moves with Lady Gaga standing among them in a black-and-white outfit.

In the next shot, Gaga kicked off singing along with showing some exhilarating moves, with the background performers doing the steps they have been taught.

“This is the video before the video! Watch the whole thing on YouTube and see cutdowns on TikTok and Insta. I really wanted to share @parrisgoebel and my process with you because to me this is how the magic is made,” she captioned.

The Joker 2 starlet continued, “We set up each shot frame by frame. Using the choreography, performance, and the way it was shot to tell the story. And most of this video was shot by Parris herself!”

Concluding her statement, Lady Gaga added, “Working with Parris, our combined teams, and these amazing dancers was a beautiful experience and we put our heart and soul into it! The “Abracadabra” video was directed by me, Parris Goebel, and Bethany Vargas.”

The clip garnered immense praises and love from Lady Gaga’s fans.

Moreover, her forthcoming album Mayhem is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal

Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return

Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’

Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Selena Gomez hypes up fans with Gracie Abrams ahead of song release
Selena Gomez hypes up fans with Gracie Abrams ahead of song release
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Gavin Casalegno reveals Belly, Conrad romance in ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’
Gavin Casalegno reveals Belly, Conrad romance in ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make unexpected promise to rapper’s lawyer after case win
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make unexpected promise to rapper’s lawyer after case win
Kim Kardashian addresses co-parenting with Kanye West amid his controversy
Kim Kardashian addresses co-parenting with Kanye West amid his controversy
Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday
Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday
Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Jake Bongiovi posts sizzling snap to mark Millie Bobby Brown’s 21st birthday
Jake Bongiovi posts sizzling snap to mark Millie Bobby Brown’s 21st birthday
Millie Bobby Brown marks 21st birthday in mermaid style: Watch
Millie Bobby Brown marks 21st birthday in mermaid style: Watch
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters revealed
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters revealed
Justin Bieber pens adorable note for wife Hailey on big milestone: ‘Congrats baby’
Justin Bieber pens adorable note for wife Hailey on big milestone: ‘Congrats baby’
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'