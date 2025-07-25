Taylor Swift sparks engagement buzz with Travis Kelce after lock screen reveal

Taylor Swift fans are once again in detective mode after Travis Kelce dropped intimate moments.
On Thursday, the Kansas City Chief Tight End took to his Instagram account to share a slew of adorable snaps with the Look What You Made Me Do singer.
In a shared post, the third slide of Kelce’s carousel shows Swift sitting beside him at a dinner table with the Blank Space singer also appearing on Kelce's phone lock screens, adding fuel to engagement speculation.
The snap on a phone screen showcased the Lover singer appearing to flaunt her ring finger in the grainy snap as fans speculated over whether the couple had engaged.
Keen-eyed fans also noticed that Swift’s screensaver features a photo of her and Kelce, spotting the distinctive black-and-white jumper he wore during their Lake Como getaway in May 2024.
One fan commented, “travis's lockscreen is she pointing at her hand like she is… engaged ??????.”
Another remarked, “Not to be that person but in his lock screen is she holding up her hand with a ring on her finger,” adding, “is it an engagement photo???”
The third noted, “yes.. yes i did zoom into his lockscreen, yes, I did blow up picture number 3 to see a picture of both of them on his iPhone!!!, THE LOCK SCREEN!”
Moreover, Kelce also shared a photo of himself spending an evening outdoors with his girlfriend in coordinating white and creme outfits.
He dropped the snaps along with a caption, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it.”