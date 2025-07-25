MGK celebrates daughter Casie’s sweet 16 with matching cowboy hats

Machine Gun Kelly's rarely seen daughter has turned 16 and he is celebrating the day to the fullest.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 24, the 35-year-old rapper shared glimpses into his daughter Casie’s birthday bash.
In the heartwarming video, MGK and the birthday girl could be seen grooving with a toy horse to the tune of Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday."
The father-daughter duo rocked cowboy hats as Kelly wore a white one, while Casie opted for a sparkly pink version.
Last year, the Home rapper marked Casie’s 15th milestone birthday with special social media tribute.
“HBD Casie. The world spins but when I look at you it stops. Happy 15th princess," he penned at the time.
In June, the rapper, who is born Colson Baker, brought Casie to 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
For the event, MGK rocked an all-black fit with his tousled blonde hair while his daughter wore a light purple dress.
During the show, Casie introduced her MGK’s performance of his latest single, Cliché.
"[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He’s more like a hype man, though," Casie told the PEOPLE of her dad ahead of his performance as MGK, added, "Yeah, I'm a cheerleader.”
Machine Gun Kelly shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon. He is also dad to a 3-month-old daughter Saga Blade, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox.