MGK celebrates daughter Casie’s sweet 16 with matching cowboy hats


Machine Gun Kelly's rarely seen daughter has turned 16 and he is celebrating the day to the fullest.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 24, the 35-year-old rapper shared glimpses into his daughter Casie’s birthday bash.

In the heartwarming video, MGK and the birthday girl could be seen grooving with a toy horse to the tune of Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday."

The father-daughter duo rocked cowboy hats as Kelly wore a white one, while Casie opted for a sparkly pink version.

Last year, the Home rapper marked Casie’s 15th milestone birthday with special social media tribute.

“HBD Casie. The world spins but when I look at you it stops. Happy 15th princess," he penned at the time.

In June, the rapper, who is born Colson Baker, brought Casie to 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

For the event, MGK rocked an all-black fit with his tousled blonde hair while his daughter wore a light purple dress.

During the show, Casie introduced her MGK’s performance of his latest single, Cliché.

"[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He’s more like a hype man, though," Casie told the PEOPLE of her dad ahead of his performance as MGK, added, "Yeah, I'm a cheerleader.”

Machine Gun Kelly shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon. He is also dad to a 3-month-old daughter Saga Blade, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone recalls first meeting with late Hulk Hogan on ‘Rocky III’ set

Sylvester Stallone recalls first meeting with late Hulk Hogan on ‘Rocky III’ set
Hulk Hogan, who starred in ‘Rocky III’ with Sylvester Stallone, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71

Jessica Alba makes serious decision about her relationship with Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba makes serious decision about her relationship with Danny Ramirez
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress’s love life takes a ‘surprising turn’ as she makes key decision in Danny Ramirez romance

Taylor Swift sparks engagement buzz with Travis Kelce after lock screen reveal

Taylor Swift sparks engagement buzz with Travis Kelce after lock screen reveal
'Lover' singer and the NFL star's lock screen moment sends fans into frenzy

'Hogan's Heroes' star Kenneth Washington peacefully dies at 88

'Hogan's Heroes' star Kenneth Washington peacefully dies at 88
Kenneth Washington announced his retirement from entertainment industry in 1989

Sophie Turner shares feeling she ‘can’t put into words’ after Joe Jonas reunion

Sophie Turner shares feeling she ‘can’t put into words’ after Joe Jonas reunion
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress recently reunited with her ex-husband Joe Jonas for their daughters Willa and Delphine’s birthdays

Ozzy Osbourne honored in moving tribute by son Jack's ex-wife Lisa Stelly

Ozzy Osbourne honored in moving tribute by son Jack's ex-wife Lisa Stelly
The late Prince of Darkness was died in England at the age of 76 earlier this week

Dwayne Johnson pens emotional tribute for Hulk Hogan

Dwayne Johnson pens emotional tribute for Hulk Hogan
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home

Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign

Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign
Sydney Sweeney leads American Eagle Outfitter's fashion revival with hit campaign