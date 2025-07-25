Sylvester Stallone recalls first meeting with late Hulk Hogan on ‘Rocky III’ set

Sylvester Stallone has heaped praises on his beloved costar Hulk Hogan following his death on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71.

While speaking to TMZ, the 79-year-old actor opened up about his first meeting with the late actor on the set of Rocky III.

"He just came in, and you knew this guy had a glow about him. He was a force to be reckoned with,” Stallone said of Hogan.

The actor went on to gush, “He was just at the beginning of his career. He hadn’t quite come into his own yet, so we got him at a point where he was enthusiastic.”

According to Stallone, Hogan’s “immense” size initially made the filmmakers uncertain about casting him, but he was ultimately chosen to play the fighter in the 1982 film.

“He was probably about 315 pounds, but very smart, and he had this deep, calming voice. He was willing to do anything that would make the show better,” he added.

Earlier to this, Stallone also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late star on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of Hogan towering over him in the ring.

In the Rocky III, Hulk Hogan made an appearance as Thunderlips, a wrestler who faces off against Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in a charity fight.

