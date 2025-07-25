Jason Momoa slams nepo baby claims after son scores role in 'Dune 3'

Jason Momoa slams nepo baby claims after son scores role in 'Dune 3'

Jason Momoa has hit back at "nepo baby" critics as his 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, officially lands a major role in Dune: Part Three.

At the Chief of War premiere, the Aquaman star gushed over his son's big break, noting that he wasn’t involved in the casting decision and his son got the opportunity through proper channels.

While conversing with Extra TV, Momoa said, "He did it on his own. I didn’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own."

Momoa continued, "I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and he’s holding his s--t down with Denis Villeneuve.”

The Fast X star quipped that Nakoa-Wolf has “a rude awakening” when he realized just how intense and exhausting movie production can be.

Momoa said, "[He’s] into the workforce for the first time. It’s gonna be good."

To note, Momoa’s remarks came after Wolf landed in the role in the third sequel of the movie despite having no prior experience in the acting field,

The Dune fans took to social media to share the rage over nepotism as one user wrote, "That makes sense. I've had the same thought. My problem with this is that Nakoa doesn't have any credits on IMDb, and Dune is a pretty big franchise. If Dune continues after Messiah, Nakoa's role would be even larger."

Another added, "Yeah, I worked in casting for a while. Nepotism sucks, and it is rampant in this industry. I don't excuse it regardless of who it is. It is not fair, plain and simple. I'm trying to be an actor, so it really sucks to see."

Notably, Nakoa-Wolf will have the back of his father on set, as Jason Momoa will be reprising his role of Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three.

