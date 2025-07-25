Rebel Wilson breaks silence on being sued by ‘The Deb’ producers

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on the shocking lawsuits from The Deb producers.
In its recent article published on Thursday, July 24, the Daily Mail reported that the 45-year-old Australian actress and comedian has been sued by the production company of her own film, The Deb, over claims that she she made false and derogatory statements about them.
They also accused the Pitch Perfect actress of engaging in an “inappropriate conduct” towards her co-star Charlotte Maclnnes.
In the lawsuit, The Deb producers also claimed that the actress embezzled the movie’s funds.
Breaking silence on the matter, Rebel Wilson turned to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 25, saying that the lawsuit makes “no sense.”
“Apparently I'm being sued in Australia? It makes no sense. As the director, producer and co-star who nurtured a project called THE DEB for 5 years from a 3 page idea into a gorgeous feature film I want nothing more than to have this film released. To say otherwise is complete nonsense. I'm so proud of the film,” she penned.
She continued, “In my opinion this is continued bullying and harassment from UK financiers of the project Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden after I exposed their dodgy behaviour.”
“They tried to prevent the film from premiering there (they lost) and now they've tried to stop the film being released because of a baseless US lawsuit and now a further Australian one,” Rebel added.
In the statement, the Senior Year actress also revealed that she plans to release the film’s first song in order to let out the frustration she has been facing over the movie’s stalled release.
“I've moved on, now directing my 2nd movie and loving it. But regarding THE DEB all I can literally say is "F**k my life" with tears in my eyes and a heavy heart,” she heartbreakingly noted.
For those unaware, The Deb is a 2024 Australian musical film based on the stage musical of the same title. The movie is directed by Rebel Wilson.