Benedict Cumberbatch spill on ‘Doctor Strange’s wasteful diet: ‘Its horrific’

Benedict Cumberbatch fits perfectly into the role of Doctor Strange, but he had to go to great lengths to make it happen.
During his recent appearance at the Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast, which premiered on Tuesday, July 22, the 49-year-old actor opened up about the physical changes he had to face for Doctor Strange character.
“For me, the exercise is great, and the end result is that you feel strong and you feel confident — you hold yourself better. You have stamina through the exercise and the food that makes you last through the gig,” the Sherlock Holmes star shared.
Benedict went on to reveal that while he enjoyed working out for the film, the food intake portion was horrific, as he had to eat five times a day.
“It is horrific. I don’t like it personally. I think it’s horrific eating beyond your appetite. Again, going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability — it’s just like, ‘What am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating,’” he added.
Benedict Cumberbatch has played the role of neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange, also known as Doctor Strange, in multiple MCU films.
He played the iconic roles in films such as 2016's Doctor Strange, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, 2019's Avengers: Endgame, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.