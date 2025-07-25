Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' in NYC

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep were spotted back in action on the streets of New York City as filming began for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

On Thursday, The Intern actress and the Out Of Africa starlet reunited on set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York City.

In the sequel, Hathaway is reprising her role as Andy Sachs while Streep is stepping back into the shoes of Miranda Priestly.

The Idea Of You starlet recently confirmed that production is in full swing, with the long-awaited sequel expected to debut in May 2026, exactly 20 years after the first film.

The duo were not photographed together but they both spotted leaving the set on Thursday afternoon after filming with co-stars Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet and Alexina Graham.

Hathaway was spotted in the Big Apple donning a long-sleeved, cream jumpsuit while a sweatshirt was draped over her left arm.

She sported black and gold flats, accessorized with a sleek black purse hanging from her right shoulder.

Hathaway styled her locks in the middle, and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in light waves.

On the other hand, Streep also looked elegant in a brown leather skirt that fell down past her knees while a purple blouse was tucked into the waistline for a colorful flare.

She paired her ensemble with a tan trench coat and slipped into a pair of closed-toed, brown pumps.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit the theaters next year in May 2026, it would be 20 years after the first movie was released.

