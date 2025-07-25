Ethan Slater reveals impact of ‘Wicked’ on career amid Ariana Grande romance


Ethan Slater has opened up about the emotional impact of Wicked on his career amid Ariana Grande romance.

On Wednesday, July 23, the 33-year-old actor attended the San Diego Comic-Con for the reveal of new LEGO® Wicked sets.

During the event, Ethan spoke to PEOPLE where he was asked to sum up how his role in the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical and book series has impacted him personally and professionally.

"It’s a hard question to think about how it's impacted my career, because it's all sort of like ongoing, one foot in front of the other," he said, referring his upcoming role of the munchkin Boq in Wicked: For Good.

Ethan continued, "It's been a big part of making those childhood dreams come true. I saw Wicked on Broadway with my, I think, fifth-grade class.”

“And so it's been such a huge part of me to now be a part of it, to be a part of Wicked, that's changed my life in a huge way,” he added.

Ethan Slater’s remarks about life-changing impact of Wicked comes amid his blooming romance to costar Ariana Grande, whom he met on the film set in 2022.

The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2023, after Grande parted ways from her then-husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater’s separation from his then-wife, Lilly Jay.

