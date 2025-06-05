Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide

Snapchat has officially released a watchOS app, enabling Apple Watch users to access the social network on their wrists.
With the latest app, users can easily use Snapchat across phones, web, tablets, and Apple Watch.
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app
Users can easily preview an upcoming message and also reply using the keyboard, Scribble, emoji, or Dictation. The platform said that the latest app will enable users to do things such as rapidly allowing their friend to know they’re “here” when meeting up at a restaurant.
While you could already read Snapchat messages on your Apple Watch by allowing them on your iPhone, users were not able to respond to them until now.
The company wrote in a blog post, “The number of devices we use in our daily lives has grown, Already we’re seeing our community enjoy using Snapchat across surfaces including tablet and web, in addition to mobile, and this builds on our commitment to making Snapchat available across all the devices you use, including wearables.”
The company is now using its watchOS app to allow users to rapidly respond to messages, not to view photos or videos.
With this significant release, Snapchat aims to outdo its rival messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.