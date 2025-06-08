Sci-Tech

iOS 26 to receive significant design overhaul and system changes: Report

Apple is planning to rename iOS 19 to iOS 26 to reflect the launch instead of using version numbers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
As Apple is getting closer to unveil iOS 19 or iOS 26 at worldwide developers conference (WWDC) 2025 on Monday, multiple rumours are being swirled regarding the major transformation.

If reports turn out to be true, then it could be the biggest iOS update since iOS 7.

New name

The Cupertino based tech giant is planning to rename its operating systems (OS) to reflect the launch instead of using version numbers. That means that iOS 19 may launch as iOS 26, Bloomberg reported.

This change is expected to happen across Apple’s other software updates, including macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

iOS 26 to receive major visual overhaul

The upcoming iOS 26 is expected to receive a major visual overhaul and feature circular app icons, translucent panels, and more.

Notably, these changes are likely to be consistent across the company’s platforms such as CarPlay, and more, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Three apps may undergo several significant updates, which includes:

Phone app

A speculated new view merges recent calls, voicemails, and more.

Camera

Camera app is tipped to receive user interface (UI) enhancements, aligning with the systems design theme.

Safari

iOS 16 is likely to add a transparent address bar, offering a sleek look. 

