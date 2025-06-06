X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees

X has revealed the release of an experiment, which will recognise posts that are liked by users who usually disagree. The experiment relies on the microblogging site crowdsourced Community Notes feature, which is currently used when content has been marked as misleading.
A set of Community Notes contributors will check callouts to offer feedback regarding specific posts. The callout will show spending on the post’s initial Like activity.
It will ask contributors to share about their likes and dislikes. They will be able to choose options such as “I learned something interesting” or “I don’t agree with it” when providing feedback.
X stated in a blog post, “People often feel the world is divided, yet Community Notes shows people can agree, even on contentious topics."
"This experimental new feature seeks to uncover ideas, insights, and opinions that bridge perspectives. It can bring awareness to what resonates broadly. It could motivate people to share those ideas in the first place. Ultimately, it could help move the world forward in ways that the people want,” X added.
In 2022, X released Community Notes after the tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform as it transitioned from conventional fact-checking.