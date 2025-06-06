Sci-Tech

X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees

X released Community Notes after the tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform

  • by Web Desk
  • |
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees

X has revealed the release of an experiment, which will recognise posts that are liked by users who usually disagree. The experiment relies on the microblogging site crowdsourced Community Notes feature, which is currently used when content has been marked as misleading.

A set of Community Notes contributors will check callouts to offer feedback regarding specific posts. The callout will show spending on the post’s initial Like activity.

It will ask contributors to share about their likes and dislikes. They will be able to choose options such as “I learned something interesting” or “I don’t agree with it” when providing feedback.

X stated in a blog post, “People often feel the world is divided, yet Community Notes shows people can agree, even on contentious topics."

"This experimental new feature seeks to uncover ideas, insights, and opinions that bridge perspectives. It can bring awareness to what resonates broadly. It could motivate people to share those ideas in the first place. Ultimately, it could help move the world forward in ways that the people want,” X added.

In 2022, X released Community Notes after the tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform as it transitioned from conventional fact-checking. 

Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic's latest custom Claude Gov models efficiently manage classified material
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat is now using its watchOS app to allow users to rapidly respond to messages, not to view photos or videos
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google rebranded Gemini Advanced to Google AI Pro and released Google AI Ultra
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth, and features stereo speakers, a monaural mic, and more
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap is considered a major player in AR due to its cutting-edge technology via its AR filters and Lenses.
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp has made the interaction of users with Meta AI easier than ever
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
Apple is planning to make iPhone users' experience more interactive and engaging with new updates
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google Deepmind is set to make the most frustrating task easier for its users
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google announced the Ask Photos feature at its annual Google I/O developer conference
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
OpenAI has added a range of advanced features to ChatGPT to attract more business use in enterprise settings
Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
'Catch me up” offers high-level overview of important changes across documents from your Drive
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp's Username feature is currently in the testing phase; however, it's launch date is still under wraps