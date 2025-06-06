Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers

Anthropic has launched a new set of AI-powered models “Claude Gov” particularly tailored for U.S. national security customers.
Anthropic's recently launched custom Claude Gov models were particularly developed to assist in performing government operations such as strategic planning, and intelligence analysis.
Anthropic writes in a blog post, “These models are already deployed by agencies at the highest level of U.S. national security, and access to these models is limited to those who operate in such classified environments,” writes Anthropic in its post.”
Anthropic has interacted with US government customers as it seems for a dependable new revenue source.
Over a few months ago, the company tied up with Palantir and AWS, the cloud computing division of the platform’s leading collaborator, Amazon, to sell Anthropic’s AI to defence customers.
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov'
The latest custom Claude Gov models efficiently manage classified material, “refuse less” when interacting with classified information, and offer an improved understanding of documents within intelligence, according to the company.
To note, Anthropic isn’t the first AI platform to launch defence contracts. As OpenAI is currently establishing a partnership with the U.S. Defense Department, and Meta is also gearing up to make its Llama models accessible to defence partners.