Sci-Tech

Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups

Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab includes dozens of ex-OpenAI employees

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups
Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups

A wave of innovation is redefining the artificial intelligence (AI) sector as several former OpenAI employees reportedly unveil their own startup, each focused on progressing the evolving technology in specialised ways.

According to Bloomberg, several ex-OpenAI developers have released their independent ventures targeting a range of cutting-edge applications of AI.

A startup named Periodic Labs was co-founded by OpenAI’s ex-vice president of research for post-training, Liam Fedus, and a former research scientist at Google DeepMind, Ekin Dogus Cubuk.

The startup primarily focuses on applying AI to material science, an interdisciplinary field of discovery.

Similarly, several other former OpenAI employees, Rhythm Garg, Linden Li, and Yash Patil, have established another startup focused on reinforcement learning.

This innovative field of AI enables systems to learn optimal behaviour via trial and error, to create more intelligent agents.

Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab includes dozens of ex-OpenAI employees

In addition, ex-OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati has unveiled the latest venture called Thinking Machines Lab, following her departure from the ChatGPT manufacturer.

Mira’s latest startup includes a team of former OpenAI team members.

The company aims to create state-of-the-art, personalised AI-based systems and foster open science.

Furthermore, former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever has created waves in the entire AI realm with his remarkable startup Safe Superintelligence, which successfully secured an investment of $6 billion at a $32 billion valuation. 

Google Messages introduces gallery + camera redesign with ‘HD+’ quality
Google Messages introduces gallery + camera redesign with ‘HD+’ quality
This Google Messages gallery + camera redesign experiments for a prolonged time, with it slowly trickling out over a few months
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees
X released Community Notes after the tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic's latest custom Claude Gov models efficiently manage classified material
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat is now using its watchOS app to allow users to rapidly respond to messages, not to view photos or videos
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google rebranded Gemini Advanced to Google AI Pro and released Google AI Ultra
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth, and features stereo speakers, a monaural mic, and more
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap is considered a major player in AR due to its cutting-edge technology via its AR filters and Lenses.
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp has made the interaction of users with Meta AI easier than ever
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
Apple is planning to make iPhone users' experience more interactive and engaging with new updates
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google Deepmind is set to make the most frustrating task easier for its users
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google announced the Ask Photos feature at its annual Google I/O developer conference
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
ChatGPT rolls out meeting recording and connectors for Google Drive, more
OpenAI has added a range of advanced features to ChatGPT to attract more business use in enterprise settings