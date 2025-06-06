Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups

A wave of innovation is redefining the artificial intelligence (AI) sector as several former OpenAI employees reportedly unveil their own startup, each focused on progressing the evolving technology in specialised ways.
According to Bloomberg, several ex-OpenAI developers have released their independent ventures targeting a range of cutting-edge applications of AI.
A startup named Periodic Labs was co-founded by OpenAI’s ex-vice president of research for post-training, Liam Fedus, and a former research scientist at Google DeepMind, Ekin Dogus Cubuk.
The startup primarily focuses on applying AI to material science, an interdisciplinary field of discovery.
Similarly, several other former OpenAI employees, Rhythm Garg, Linden Li, and Yash Patil, have established another startup focused on reinforcement learning.
This innovative field of AI enables systems to learn optimal behaviour via trial and error, to create more intelligent agents.
Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab includes dozens of ex-OpenAI employees
In addition, ex-OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati has unveiled the latest venture called Thinking Machines Lab, following her departure from the ChatGPT manufacturer.
Mira’s latest startup includes a team of former OpenAI team members.
The company aims to create state-of-the-art, personalised AI-based systems and foster open science.
Furthermore, former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever has created waves in the entire AI realm with his remarkable startup Safe Superintelligence, which successfully secured an investment of $6 billion at a $32 billion valuation.