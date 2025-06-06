Sci-Tech

Japan's ispace fails again: Resilience lander hits moon

Despite the failure, the company remains committed to enhancing its technology for future lunar missions

Japans ispace fails again: Resilience lander hits moon
Japan's ispace fails again: Resilience lander hits moon

Japan’s private space company, ispace, once again failed in an attempt at a lunar landing with its unmanned lander, Resilience.

This failure marks the second unsuccessful attempt by the company on Friday, June 6, 2025, which has been followed by a botched moon landing, which resulted in a crash on the planet’s surface.

Resilience lander hits moon

The lander lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in January 2025 and spent several months travelling via a fuel-efficient trajectory ahead of entering lunar orbit in May.

As Resilience started from an altitude of 100 kilometres, early data indicated a seamless operation. However, telemetry signals were lost after the craft ignited its engines at the 20-kilometre mark.

According to ispace, a crucial laser rangefinder—responsible for measuring the distance to the lunar surface—was postponed in obtaining valid data.

This problem impeded proper deceleration and caused the failure. Despite the failure, the company remains committed to enhancing its technology for future lunar missions.

A hard landing means Resilience hit the moon's surface faster than expected.

The lander expectedly failed to survive to start its mission or release ESA’s Tenacious rover.

Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups
Former OpenAI employees release latest AI startups
Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab includes dozens of ex-OpenAI employees
Google Messages introduces gallery + camera redesign with ‘HD+’ quality
Google Messages introduces gallery + camera redesign with ‘HD+’ quality
This Google Messages gallery + camera redesign experiments for a prolonged time, with it slowly trickling out over a few months
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees
X experiments highlighting posts that are liked by users who usually disagrees
X released Community Notes after the tech billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic releases 'Claude Gov' for US national security customers
Anthropic's latest custom Claude Gov models efficiently manage classified material
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat releases Apple Watch app worldwide
Snapchat is now using its watchOS app to allow users to rapidly respond to messages, not to view photos or videos
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google increases Gemini 2.5 Pro rate limit for Google AI Pro subscribers
Google rebranded Gemini Advanced to Google AI Pro and released Google AI Ultra
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 released with advanced features
Nintendo Switch 2 supports Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth, and features stereo speakers, a monaural mic, and more
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap unveils Lens Studio iOS and web apps to create AR Lenses with AI
Snap is considered a major player in AR due to its cutting-edge technology via its AR filters and Lenses.
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp to roll out fresh AI features, making app more user friendly
WhatsApp has made the interaction of users with Meta AI easier than ever
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
iOS 26 to bring key feature to lock screen for music enthusiasts
Apple is planning to make iPhone users' experience more interactive and engaging with new updates
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google plans to use AI for email writing, organising inbox
Google Deepmind is set to make the most frustrating task easier for its users
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature
Google announced the Ask Photos feature at its annual Google I/O developer conference