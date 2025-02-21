Entertainment

Blake Lively, Justin Baldon reveal Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Several resurfaced interviews from the It Ends With Us promotional tour have revealed shocking details about Taylor Swift’s role in the production.

In an old interview, Blake Lively revealed that Swift was a constant source of support throughout the production process.

“I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me,” she told CBS Mornings in August 2024.

Meanwhile, in another resurfaced clip, the actor and and director of the film, Justin Badloni shared that Swift played a significant role in the casting process, contrary to previous reports.

He said that Isabela Ferrer to play a younger version of Blake Lively’s character, Lily, but that is not the only reason.

“I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, ‘Yes! Her,'” Baldoni said at a sit-down with Access Hollywood.

Hefurther added, “And that’s a true story.”

Moreover, Ferrer also confirmed that Swift had "some influence" in her getting the role, and that she was a "helpful part of the process" during her audition.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it!” she told Extra at the premiere of It Ends With Us.

Ferrer added, “Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words.”

These on-camera admissions contradict previous reports that Taylor Swift was not heavily involved in the film's production. 

Sources had attempted to distance the Lover singer from the ongoing legal feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, claiming that she was "duped" by her friend.

