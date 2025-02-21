Trending

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan share adorable snaps from wedding festivities

Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed got married in Makkah, Saudi Arabia last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan share adorable snaps from wedding festivities
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan share adorable snaps from wedding festivities

Pakistani entertainment industry's newest couple Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan have shared glimpses of their Mayoun event in a social media post.

The Laal actor turned to his Instagram to post a carousal of pictures as the head-over-heels couple begin their wedding festivities.

For the event Gohar wore a simple pistachio-green shalwaar-kameez, with a cream coat to enhanced the look, while the Noor Jahan actress looked absolutely stunning in a yellow festive dress and some flower jewellery.

    In the first snap, the pair could be seen with their wedding photographer, Uzma Zakaria, who Gohar also mentioned in the caption of the post as he wrote, "Massive love and hugs to you @uzzifilms and to your family for hosting such a memorable mayoun for us."


    The post also included some adorable clicks of the Shotcut actor with his family and friends.

    In the sixth slide, Kubra could be seen giving her icon wide smile with the pair’s close friend Shahzad Sheikh’s wife, Hina Mir.

    The event was attended by several Pakistani A-listers including Bilal Abbas, Aisha Uqbah Malik, Sidra Niazi, Momal Sheikh, Shazia Wajahat, Yasir Hussain, and Samina Humayun Saeed.

    Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service

    Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
    5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health

    5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health
    Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?

    Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
    Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia

    Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
    Salman Khan pokes fun at nephew Ayaan during song launch in Dubai
    Salman Khan pokes fun at nephew Ayaan during song launch in Dubai
    Ahmed Ali Akbar offers first glimpses from Intimate wedding with privacy request
    Ahmed Ali Akbar offers first glimpses from Intimate wedding with privacy request
    Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic
    Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic
    ‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix
    ‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix
    Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count
    Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count
    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com 'Nadaaniyan' reveals release date, teaser
    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com 'Nadaaniyan' reveals release date, teaser
    Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
    Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
    Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
    Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
    Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
    Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
    ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
    ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
    Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
    Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
    Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
    Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang