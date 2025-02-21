Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan share adorable snaps from wedding festivities

Pakistani entertainment industry's newest couple Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan have shared glimpses of their Mayoun event in a social media post.
The Laal actor turned to his Instagram to post a carousal of pictures as the head-over-heels couple begin their wedding festivities.
For the event Gohar wore a simple pistachio-green shalwaar-kameez, with a cream coat to enhanced the look, while the Noor Jahan actress looked absolutely stunning in a yellow festive dress and some flower jewellery.
In the first snap, the pair could be seen with their wedding photographer, Uzma Zakaria, who Gohar also mentioned in the caption of the post as he wrote, "Massive love and hugs to you @uzzifilms and to your family for hosting such a memorable mayoun for us."
The post also included some adorable clicks of the Shotcut actor with his family and friends.
In the sixth slide, Kubra could be seen giving her icon wide smile with the pair’s close friend Shahzad Sheikh’s wife, Hina Mir.
The event was attended by several Pakistani A-listers including Bilal Abbas, Aisha Uqbah Malik, Sidra Niazi, Momal Sheikh, Shazia Wajahat, Yasir Hussain, and Samina Humayun Saeed.