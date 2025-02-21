Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?

Sci-Tech

This celestial event won’t be seen again until 2040

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
A rare spectacular celestial event known as a planetary parade is going to take place on February 28 where seven planets in the solar system will appear in the sky.

The event began last month when Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune aligned in the sky from January 21 to 29.

Now, with the addition of Mercury, the alignment reaches its peak.

It is pertinent to note that this celestial event won’t be seen again until 2040.

What is planetary alignment?

A planetary alignment occurs when planets gather on one side of the Sun at the same time.

When three planets align, it is called an alignment. A large alignment occurs when five or six planets come together, with five-planet alignments being more common than six.

Unlike diagrams that show planets in a straight line, in reality they won’t appear in a perfect line.

Since planets orbit the Sun in different paths and exist in three-dimensional space, a perfect straight-line alignment is nearly impossible.

How to watch the planetary parade?

Find a dark, open area away from city lights to avoid light pollution and check the weather beforehand to ensure clear skies for the best view.

Once you’ve found a dark location, use binoculars or a telescope to view the planets, like Uranus and Neptune.

