Sci-Tech

Google Gemini receives significant redesign update

The latest design has got visual redesign update, bringing changes into its colour palette and adding new features

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Google Gemini receives significant redesign update
Google Gemini receives significant redesign update 

The Google Gemini app has received several significant upgrades in recent months, particularly in video generation and Gemini Live interactions.

Now, it has got a visual redesign update, bringing changes into its colour palette and adding new features.

As per 9to5Google, the recently launched Google app update brings bolder, richer colours in both dark and light themes.

The dark mode uses a deeper black on the homepage, while the light mode shifts to a softer gray.

However, a few elements like the prompt box and chat conversations, still keep their older colour scheme.

The redesign appears in Google app variant 16.45.62, confirmed on Pixel devices and by 9to5Google.

Moreover, it has received a new section called “My Stuff” in the navigation drawer that displays previews of your last three photos, video generations, and images.

Once you open it, all previously generated content will be displayed at one place, making it easier to manage content.

Moreover, the homepage received subtle layout updates. The greeting now includes the prompt “Where should we start?” and the word “Gemini” appears in a larger font.

The greeting text switches to white and black rather than old blue. Suggestion chips have also been rearranged vertically and renamed.

In chats, the account switcher is replaced by the latest chat button. Click on the conversation name to launch options to share, pin, rename, or delete the thread.

the latest redesign brings significant upgrades to the Gemini app.

Advertisement
Advertisement

WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps

WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps
This significant update promises to change how WhatsApp users interact and manage their accounts

Google DeepMind launches next-gen SIMA 2

Google DeepMind launches next-gen SIMA 2
SIMA 2 aims to play 3D open-world games, and efficiently performs tasks effectively

Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute

Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute
Google and Disney reach a deal to restore ESPN and ABC on YouTube TV after a 15-day blackout

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon
The third-party chats will initially only work on Android and iOS, not on desktop, web, or tablets

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs
The latest update builds on its recent collaboration with Amazon Music through its 'Add to Music App' feature

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch
The New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines powered the rocket into space before the first stage separated and started its controlled return

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries
OpenAI's pilot group chats is currently accessible to Plus, Free, and Team users

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch
An app with a similar format to Vine that allows no AI-generated content on its platform is on the market

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers
Creators can also set up a Bulletin Board via their inbox, switch its visibility on their profile, and select a custom name

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries
Existing subscribers will retain their plans; however, new users are required to select from the updated tiers

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience
Spotify's new update lets both free and premium users can now click any song to play next without rearranging their queue

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet
Apple now provides a convenient option for domestic identification, while maintaining privacy