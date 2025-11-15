Google Gemini receives significant redesign update 

The Google Gemini app has received several significant upgrades in recent months, particularly in video generation and Gemini Live interactions.
Now, it has got a visual redesign update, bringing changes into its colour palette and adding new features.
As per 9to5Google, the recently launched Google app update brings bolder, richer colours in both dark and light themes.
The dark mode uses a deeper black on the homepage, while the light mode shifts to a softer gray.
However, a few elements like the prompt box and chat conversations, still keep their older colour scheme.
The redesign appears in Google app variant 16.45.62, confirmed on Pixel devices and by 9to5Google.
Moreover, it has received a new section called “My Stuff” in the navigation drawer that displays previews of your last three photos, video generations, and images.
Once you open it, all previously generated content will be displayed at one place, making it easier to manage content.
Moreover, the homepage received subtle layout updates. The greeting now includes the prompt “Where should we start?” and the word “Gemini” appears in a larger font.
The greeting text switches to white and black rather than old blue. Suggestion chips have also been rearranged vertically and renamed.
In chats, the account switcher is replaced by the latest chat button. Click on the conversation name to launch options to share, pin, rename, or delete the thread.
the latest redesign brings significant upgrades to the Gemini app.