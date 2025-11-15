Sci-Tech

WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps

This significant update promises to change how WhatsApp users interact and manage their accounts

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps

WhatsApp is likely to launch the highly anticipated username feature next year, enabling users to reserve handles instead of sharing phone numbers.

The upcoming feature will allow users to claim the same username they have on Facebook or Instagram, offering consistency across Meta platforms.

Reports suggested a “reservation” option, offering users a secure preferred handle before the feature becomes widely accessible.

To reserve a username, users must verify ownership via Meta’s Accounts Center. Once you reserve it, the similar handle will become inaccessible for others, ensuring priority for early adopters.

After the reservation period ends, all users will be able to generate and claim usernames while following WhatsApp’s rules: usernames cannot initiate with “www.”, but it should be a strong one , must include at least one letter, with only lowercase letters, numbers, periods, and underscores.

Moreover, you can neither start nor end them with a period, end with a domain like .com or .net, and range between 3-30 characters.

The forthcoming feature addresses long-standing problems with phone-number sharing, offering more seamless and intuitive user experience.

Famous Instagram influencers or Facebook handles holders will receive more benefits, as they can now maintain the similar identity across platforms.

