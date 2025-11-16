Sci-Tech

X rolls out new messaging platform Chats with voice and video call support

X’s Chat is currently available on web and iOS, and Android users will receive the update in the near future

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
X rolls out new messaging platform Chats with voice and video call support
X rolls out new messaging platform Chats with voice and video call support

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has launched the highly anticipated app called Chat, replacing X’s old, conventional DM feature as an advanced messaging experience.

The recently launched Chat app is also capable of video and voice calling, editing, file sharing, and deleting messaging after they’ve been sent.

Additionally, X has launched new features for strengthened privacy, including end-to-end encryption and notifications if someone sends screenshots of a conversation.

X’s Chat is currently available on web and iOS, and Android users will receive the update in the near future.

The platform further confirmed that it is currently working on a voice memo option, such as WhatsApp's voice note functionality, allowing individuals to send quick audio messages without calling them.

These significant updates were previously rumoured, especially after a test variant of encrypted messaging was released earlier this year. However, the feature was put on hold in May due to some technical issues.

The latest, stable variant of the app appears to have fixed several issues, as X’s help centre stated that encryption now extends to group chats and shared media.

The company assured that features are currently under development to identify hackers’ intrusion and assist people authenticate the security of their encrypted chats.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Google Gemini receives significant redesign update

Google Gemini receives significant redesign update
The latest design has got visual redesign update, bringing changes into its colour palette and adding new features

WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps

WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps
This significant update promises to change how WhatsApp users interact and manage their accounts

Google DeepMind launches next-gen SIMA 2

Google DeepMind launches next-gen SIMA 2
SIMA 2 aims to play 3D open-world games, and efficiently performs tasks effectively

Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute

Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute
Google and Disney reach a deal to restore ESPN and ABC on YouTube TV after a 15-day blackout

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon
The third-party chats will initially only work on Android and iOS, not on desktop, web, or tablets

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs
The latest update builds on its recent collaboration with Amazon Music through its 'Add to Music App' feature

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch
The New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines powered the rocket into space before the first stage separated and started its controlled return

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries
OpenAI's pilot group chats is currently accessible to Plus, Free, and Team users

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch
An app with a similar format to Vine that allows no AI-generated content on its platform is on the market

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers
Creators can also set up a Bulletin Board via their inbox, switch its visibility on their profile, and select a custom name

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries
Existing subscribers will retain their plans; however, new users are required to select from the updated tiers

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience
Spotify's new update lets both free and premium users can now click any song to play next without rearranging their queue