X rolls out new messaging platform Chats with voice and video call support

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has launched the highly anticipated app called Chat, replacing X’s old, conventional DM feature as an advanced messaging experience.
The recently launched Chat app is also capable of video and voice calling, editing, file sharing, and deleting messaging after they’ve been sent.
Additionally, X has launched new features for strengthened privacy, including end-to-end encryption and notifications if someone sends screenshots of a conversation.
X’s Chat is currently available on web and iOS, and Android users will receive the update in the near future.
The platform further confirmed that it is currently working on a voice memo option, such as WhatsApp's voice note functionality, allowing individuals to send quick audio messages without calling them.
These significant updates were previously rumoured, especially after a test variant of encrypted messaging was released earlier this year. However, the feature was put on hold in May due to some technical issues.
The latest, stable variant of the app appears to have fixed several issues, as X’s help centre stated that encryption now extends to group chats and shared media.
The company assured that features are currently under development to identify hackers’ intrusion and assist people authenticate the security of their encrypted chats.