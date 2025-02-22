Patrick Mahomes' family shares touching posts for Sterling's birthday celebration

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes recently celebrate their daughter Sterling’s fourth birthday with joy.
The party included a flamingo-themed cake and several emotional and loving messages shared by their family and friends.
Among them was Patrick’s mother, Randi who shared a heartfelt post on Instagram account to celebrate her granddaughter’s fourth birthday.
She shared an old photo with Sterling and expressed her love in a caption, noting, “Happy 4th birthday to my granddaughter Sterling Skye. I love you forever.”
Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes Sr. also shared an emotional old photo to celebrate the occasion.
Pat, who is a former MLB pitcher, shared a special photo on Instagram of himself playing with his grnaddaughter, Sterling at a Chiefs VIP stand.
Adding an emotional touch to the post, he wrote a caption, "Happy 4th birthday, Ster. Pat loves you."
Brittany also shared photos from, their daughter’s birthday celebrations.
Patrick and Brittany are proud parents of three children named Sterling Skye Mahomes, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, and their new born child, Golden Raye Mahomes.