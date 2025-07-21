Scottie Scheffler secures major win at 2025 Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2025 Open Championship, securing his first title at Royal Portrush with a four-shot victory.
He shot a final-round 68, finishing at 17-under par, while Harris English took second place with a 13-under par score.
Scheffler's win marked his fourth major title, following his victories at the Masters and PGA Championship earlier in his career.
Despite a brief wobble on the eighth hole, the 29-year-old golfer led the game in the final round, showcasing an advantage through most of the match.
Following the incredible victory, Scheffler gave a subtle shout-out to world number two Rory McIlroy playing in his homeland, noting, "I know I wasn't the fan favourite so I appreciate you guys coming out to support."
He added, "Overall it was a really fun week to be able to play in front of such a great crowd."
It is the second major title of the year for Scheffler, after winning May's US PGA Championship, and the fourth in total, considering his two Masters.
He might gear up to secure the title in the US Open to become the seventh player to complete the career Grand Slam, a week before turning 30 in June.