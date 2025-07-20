Joe Burrow burglary: NYC pawn shop owner pleads guilty to selling stolen goods

A New York City pawn shop owner has pleaded guilty for being involved in the buying and selling of high-end stolen goods taken from the home of Cincinnati Begals quarterback Joe Burrow during a burglary in December.

Burrow's home was burglarized while he was playing a game away from home last year against the Dallas Cowboys and as per the reports, thieves stole items worth about $300,000.

As per ESPN, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy, aged 43 has officially admitted in court that he was involved in a plan to receive stolen property.

He confessed to knowingly buying luxury goods such as expensive watches, jewellery and designer handbags.

Nezhinskiy, a legal resident in the US but originally from Georgia could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison.

Also he may have to repay $2.5 million and surrender more than $2.5 million in assists and faces possible deportation from the US.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said in a statement, “For more than five years, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy established a demand for stolen merchandise, which allowed South American Theft Groups to profit from repeated burglaries."

“His purchases perpetuated a ripple of criminality targeting residences and businesses across the country," it added.

Nezhinskiy plea follows that of 48-year-old Juan Villar, the co-manager of the same pawn shop who admitted to the same crime in June.

