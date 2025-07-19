Cristiano Ronaldo applauds friend Jose Semedo’s appointment as Al-Nassr CEO

Cristiano Ronaldo recently celebrated the appointment of his close friend and former teammate, Jose Semedo as the new acting CEO of Al Nassr.
Al Nassr officially announced Semedo's appointment on Thursday as the new acting CEO, taking over from Majed Al Jamaan, who left the position a few weeks earlier.
Shortly after Semedo's appointment, the Portuguese star took to his Instagram Stories to express his joy with a heartfelt note that read, "Proud of you! Let's go all in! @josesemedoofficial."
Semedo is a former midfielder best known for playing with the Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal.
Ronaldo and Semedo previously played together for a short time at Sporting CP B in 2003 before Ronaldo left the Portuguese club to join Manchester United ahead of the 2003-04 season.
Semedo's appointment comes after the Saudi club appointed Jorge Jesus as the new head coach, replacing former Italian manager Stefano Pioli.
Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
CR7 recently received major recognition at the Saudi Pro League's end-of-season awards.
He was named Man of the Match 15 times in 30 league games, more than any other player which earned him the Player of the Season award.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also became the league's top scorer by scoring 25 goals during the 2024-25 season.