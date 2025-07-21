Jess Carter faces racist abuse prompting Lionesses to make key decision

Lionesses has been forced to make a significant decision ahead of the 2025 Euro semi-final against Italy due to online racist abuse aimed at Jess Carter.

England's players have revealed that they will not take the knee before Tuesday's match after the defender was sent "vile" racist abuse online following their quarter-final win over Sweden.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed they are working with UK police and the relevant social media platforms to tackle the issue, while Jess said she would be "taking a step back" from social media.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also sent his support to Carter, noting, "There is no place for racism in football or anywhere in society. I stand with Jess, the Lionesses, and any players who have suffered racism, on and off the pitch."

In an official statement, the Lionesses shared "we need to find another way to tackle racism" and confirmed they will remain standing before kickoff on Tuesday.

Jess's teammate Lucy Bronze said the squad had come together and decided the anti-racism message was not as "strong as it used to be" following the abuse, leaving the team "sad and angry."

Notably, Jess Carter was a member of England's squad that won the Euros in 2022, and the defender has won 49 caps for her country.

The 27-year-old won five Women's Super League titles with Chelsea before moving to New York-based Gotham FC last summer, where she plays with her fiancée, the German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

