World

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Arrest warrants have been issued for Gautam Adani and his nephew for allegedly being part of a massive fraud

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani, who leads the Adani Group has faced a significant loss of his wealth this year.

His loss is the second largest after Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani’s wealth has dropped by $11.9 billion, bringing his total net worth to $66.8 billion, placing him 23rd on the list of the world’s richest people.

On the other hand, Musk has lost a much larger amount of $35.2 billion, which has reduced his total wealth to $397 billion.

Musk’s financial situation improved significantly in the past mainly due to the growing value of his companies.

Additionally, his leadership role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the administration of US President Donald Trump is another reason for his financial success.

As per the reports, Adani and top executives from Adani Green Energy have been charged in New York for allegedly being part of a massive fraud.

The prosecutors also accuse Adani Green Energy of raising over $3 billion through loans and bonds by making false statements.

Reports revealed that arrest warrants have been issued for Adani and his nephew, with US authorities seeking help from other countries to arrest them.

In response, the Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and stated that it will pursue “all possible legal remedies.”

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth
World's richest women with jaw-dropping net worth
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport
Delta Air Lines faces lawsuit after plane flipped over at Toronto airport
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle
Theatre enthusiast unearths 119-year-old message in bottle
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
New Zealand’s 'living fossils' wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
New Zealand’s 'living fossils' wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims