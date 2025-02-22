'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans

Spider-Man fans likely to wait a little longer for the fourth instalment of Tom Holland's superhero film.
In an official announcement on Friday, Sony Pictures confirmed the new release date of the Marvel superhero’s next movie, which was previously scheduled to release on July 24, 2026.
As per the new update, Spider-Man 4 is now set to hit the theatres on July 31, 2026.
Filmmaker Destine Daniel Cretton is managing Tom's next action-packed film, the title for which is yet to be announced.
The decision of pushing the release date comes in the wake of Tom's another big movie, The Odyssey, with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, which is set to release on July 17, 2026.
Spider-Man 4 rescheduling gives the movie a chance to not clash with The Odyssey.
The star-studded film, which includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway is the adaptation of Homer’s classic poem with the same title.
Tom was last seen onscreen as the beloved superhero in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which surpassed $1.9 billion at global office.
Notably, Tom Holland has also bagged a role in Amazon MGM Studios crime feature American Speed, alongside Austin Butler.