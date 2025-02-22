Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo shares birthday carousel with special note for fans

The ‘Deja vu’ singer Olivia Rodrigo penned a heartwarming note for fans after ringing in her 22nd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Olivia Rodrigo is sharing glimpses from her 22nd birthday!

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, February 21, the Deja Vu hitmaker penned a heartfelt caption as she expressed gratitude to fans for their sweet birthday wishes.

The American singer and actress also offered glimpses from her birthday bash by sharing a carousel of photos and videos.

She began the caption with a special note to fans, writing, “thank u for all the birthday wishes!!!”

Rodrigo continued, “I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!! grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22!!!”

The collection of snaps and videos kicked off with the first slide featuring the Good 4 u singer glaring at the camera as she had some spaghetti.

For the party, Olivia Rodrigo wore a beautiful black colored outfit that featured white neck design and matching buttons.

In the second snap, the singer was seen posing with her pals on a couch as they had some hot beverage with fire lit to keep them warm.

The third slide showcased a video of the beautiful songstress beamingly blowing the candle on the cake.

Next in the carousel were some photographs from the beach, where Rodrigo spent some time on her special day. She slipped into a red swimsuit, flaunting her toned body.

Notably, Olivia Rodrigo turned 22 on February 20, 2025.

