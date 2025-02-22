Trump slams Starmer, Macron for ‘not doing anything’ on Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump blamed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron for “not doing anything” to end the Ukraine war.
According to BBC, US president on Friday, February 21, 2025, said that he believed that very “nice guy” Starmer and Macron “have not done anything” for the war in Ukraine ahead of their Washington visit.
The 78-year-old also claimed that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had "no cards" in peace negotiations. While talking about his absence from the talks, he said, “I don't think he's very important to be in meetings."
Later in an interview with Fox News, he praised both the French president and the British premier, saying, “Macron's a friend of mine, and I've met the prime minister, and he's a very nice guy, but nobody's done anything.”
During the interview, he also claimed that Russia had only agreed to the peace talks “because of me."
The Republican president's comments came after European leaders met in France and Russian and American delegates met in Saudi Arabia.
Notably, Macron is expected to meet Trump in the White House on Monday, February 24, 2025, while Starmer is expected to visit on Thursday, February 27, 2025.