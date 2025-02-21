World

US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis

TPS is a protection granted to people from certain countries experiencing dangerous conditions

  • February 21, 2025
The US government has decided to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 500,000 Haitians living in the US by August.

This decision is made despite worsening conditions in Haiti, where gangs control 85% of the capital.

Not only that, the sexual violence against children has increased by 1,000% in the past year, as per the United Nations (UN).

As per BBC, TPS is a protection granted to people from certain countries experiencing dangerous conditions like war or natural disasters.

Since taking office again, US President Donald Trump has been making changes to immigration system and has pledged to carry out mass deportations and arrests of undocumented immigrants.

As per the reports, over 5,600 people in Haiti were killed due to gang violence last year and the UN has reported that many families are living temporarily in unsafe shelters where they are facing severe health risks.

Haitians who have had TPS since 2010 will lose this protection on August 3 in the current year.

As a result, they will lose their work permits and may face deportation from the US since they will no longer have legal status to remain in the country.

