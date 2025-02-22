Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films

Paresh Rawal is standing firm by Akshay Kumar!
During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the 69-year-old Welcome actor was questioned about his stance on the Singham Again actor’s decision to do multiple movies a year.
The host asked whether Akshay’s choice affects the quality of his performance and the films, reported the Hindustan Times.
“What is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? Yes, he takes money for it; he's not doing charity. As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing,” Rawal responded.
Continuing his answer, Paresh Rawal further defended Akshay by saying that the actor is not doing anything wrong and if his health and schedule allows him to take on multiple projects a year then why not.
“He is just working as much as he possibly can. And more importantly, his films are also a source of employment for thousands. I don't see the issue in it; where is the problem?” he further added.
The Awara Paagal Deewana actor also sang praises of his Hera Pheri costar by calling him “extremely hardworking” and “honest.”
He regarded earning money while working with Akshay Kumar “a bonus” as he loves his company.
Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have worked together in numerous films, including, Hera Pheri, Bhaagam Bhaag, OMG: Oh My God, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala.