Honey Singh mocks Badshah, Raftaar on stage during first Millionaire tour show

Honey Singh, Raftaar and Badshah were part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, but they parted ways in 2009

  • February 23, 2025
Honey Singh has mocked Badshah and Raftaar during his first Millionaire India Tour show.

During the concert, held in Mumbai on Saturday, he addressed the crowd to take a dig at fellow rappers whom he has had a public fallout in the past.

“Many people say that they are my brothers. They also say that I will never make a comeback. Then, they said that they wrote songs for me. Then they also said that they will write my destiny,” he said to the crowd.

Singh further added, “Can I share a poetry on that? Record videos, tag him. Last year, my destiny has broken the pride of many. Now you will have to make a comeback,” asking the audience to complete his sentence.

Although, the Desi Kalakar singer didn’t mention any name, his comments were seemingly directed at Badshah and Raftaar.

Last year, in an interview with India Today, Honey broken his silence over their years-long feud with them.

“People often ask me about my fight or controversy with Badshah. A fight happens when both people are involved, but for 10 years, one man kept abusing me, making songs about me, mocking my illness, and I never responded. It was only this year, in 2024, that I started speaking up, and that too because of my fans."

Honey Singh, Badshah and Raftaar were part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, but they split due to creative differences.

And since then, they have been trading jabs at each other, both on social media and in interviews.

