Demi Moore's adorable pet joins her at 2025 Independent Spirit Awards 

Demi Moore has captivated fans' hearts as she was accompanied by her beloved pet at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards ceremony.
The 62-year-old American actress made a mesmerising appearance at the star-studded event alongside her adorable pup Pilaf in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
During the awards show, Moore was wearing a black see-through dress, which she paired with a matching jacket and heels.
To elevate her look, the Ghost starlet opted for glittering silver jewellery.
The mom-of-three was seen cradling her Chihuahua, Pilaf, whom she adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Mail Online, the Golden Globe-winning artist was nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony under the category of Best Lead Performance for her impeccable acting skills in the newly released movie The Substance.
Moore's horror-science fiction film has also received prestigious accolades at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
In the movie, the actress-turned-film producer has portrayed the role of a fading actress as Elisabeth Sparkle alongside Gore Abrams, Tiffany Hofstetter, Lucie Laffin, and Yann Bean.
Coralie Fargeat's latest directorial project was released across the theatres on September 20, 2024.