Lady Gaga announces MAYHEM Ball Tour after new album success

  • March 26, 2025
Lady Gaga has announced world tour after the success of her new album, Mayhem.

The Grammy winner shared the delightful news on Instagram and admitted that initially she was not planning to tour this year.

However, amazing response from her fans during concerts in Singapore changed her mind.

Gaga shared a poster of MAYHEM Ball Tour and penned a lengthy caption.

The I'll Never Love Again hitmaker wrote, “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

She further added, “We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait.”

Gaga stated that her upcoming shows are designed to be a theatrical and electrifying experience that brings her album Mayhem to life, exactly as she envisioned it.

The pop icon confirmed that the MAYHEM Ball Tour was officially underway and would be coming to fans soon, addressing them affectionately as "monsters."

