Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding 

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly suffered a fresh blow after her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, got married to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico.
The Primetime Emmy-winning actress was left heartbroken after learning that her former partner secretly got married last weekend.
An insider shared with Closer magazine that Jennifer is unable to believe that Justin has not invited her into his secret marriage with Justin despite being friends since their split.
Related: Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
"Jen was thrown by the news and while she knew he was due to get hitched, she was taken aback to find out by reading it online instead of receiving a heads-up," the tipster mentioned.
The source further stated that Justin deliberately hid his relationship with Jennifer to maintain peace after the separation was not enough for him.
"Jen hoped Justin would have at the very least let her know the date as a courtesy, which has left her feeling a little betrayed," the insider noted.
As of now, the Friends alum has not responded to these ongoing reports.
For those unaware, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston parted ways in 2018 after four years of marriage.
Related: Pedro Pascal clears the air about Jennifer Aniston dating rumors