Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding

Ex-husband Justin Theroux's secret wedding left Jennifer Aniston heartbroken

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Therouxs shock wedding
Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding 

Jennifer Aniston has seemingly suffered a fresh blow after her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, got married to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico.

The Primetime Emmy-winning actress was left heartbroken after learning that her former partner secretly got married last weekend.

An insider shared with Closer magazine that Jennifer is unable to believe that Justin has not invited her into his secret marriage with Justin despite being friends since their split.

Related: Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding  

"Jen was thrown by the news and while she knew he was due to get hitched, she was taken aback to find out by reading it online instead of receiving a heads-up," the tipster mentioned.

The source further stated that Justin deliberately hid his relationship with Jennifer to maintain peace after the separation was not enough for him. 

"Jen hoped Justin would have at the very least let her know the date as a courtesy, which has left her feeling a little betrayed," the insider noted.

As of now, the Friends alum has not responded to these ongoing reports. 

For those unaware, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston parted ways in 2018 after four years of marriage.   

Related: Pedro Pascal clears the air about Jennifer Aniston dating rumors 

Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes
Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco as she released new track
Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco as she released new track