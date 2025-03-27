Sydney Sweeney's mysterious move raises Jonathan Davino breakup rumors

Sydney Sweeney has fans buzzing about her relationship status after sharing a cryptic Instagram caption that many believe hints at a split from fiancé Jonathan Davino.
The Euphoria star took to her Instagram account to shar a carousel of pictures and videos taken during a hot air balloon ride over the Tanzania wilderness on Tuesday.
In the caption, she wrote, “Only up from here.”
Soon after she shared a post, the fans turned to the comment section to ask about Jonathan and why he wasn't with her on the trip.
“We never see you with your fiancé. Only girl friends,” one follower pointed out.
Another noted, “You single yet?”
While a third commented, “I heard that u single.”
To note, previously, Sweeny further ignited breakup speculation after she deleted a photo from a New Year’s post that showed her passionately kissing Jonathan.
On Monday, March 24, Deux Moi was the first to report the removal of the post.
Notably, The White Lotus alum has been involved in a lowkey romance with Jonathan since the pair were first linked in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.