Netflix brings 'Scooby-Doo' to life with new live-action series

The streaming giant has officially ordered an eight-episode live-action 'Scooby-Doo' series

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Netflix is bringing Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated back to life!

As per Variety, the streaming giant has officially ordered an eight-episode live-action Scooby-Doo series, marking the beloved franchise’s latest adaptation.

It is first reported in April 2024 that the streaming platform has locked a script-to-series deal, the show will explore how Mystery Inc. and Scooby-Doo first teamed up.

“Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix.

Peter added, “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will be writers and showrunners and also executive produce along with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio label.

According to the logline, “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.”\

It added, “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

To note, it is not the first live-action Scooby-Doo project, the franchise previously hit the big screen with Scooby-Doo in 2002.

A sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, came out in 2004 and in 2009 and 2010 the live-action TV film Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins was released. 

