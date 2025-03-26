Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé

Benny Blanco has opened up about his journey from being Selena Gomez’s loyal wingman to fiancé.
The American music producer revealed that he once tried to set up the Rare Beauty founder with his friend before dating.
During a recent joint interview for the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Benny shared, "I thought she hated me. Obviously, 99 per cent of it was in my head. I was talking to her and said, 'Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends.”
He added, “We have dinners at the house all the time, you should come over sometime.' I wasn't even thinking about anything and we're talking about our ideal date and this and that."
The songwriter also recalled how he was determined to ask Selena for her phone number.
"I want her to be in our friend group and I want to make sure this thing is smoothed out so the song goes well," he noted.
Selena chimed in, “When I fell for Benny, everything about him was honest. When Benny looks at me, I don't think he sees anything but who I am, that's so cheesy to say, but when you do know, it feels right.”
Last December, Selena and Benny announced they were engaged after dating for just over a year.
The lovebirds are currently promoting their new collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, which was released last week.