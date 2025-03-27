Entertainment

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff spark dating rumors with NYC outing

'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' and the 'Paper Towns' star spotted together in New York City

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  March 27, 2025
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff spark dating rumors with NYC outing
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff spark dating rumors with NYC outing

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff fueled dating rumors as they were spotted together in New York City, stepping out for a casual outing amid growing speculation about their relationship.

As per Dailymail, on Tuesday, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER and the Paper Towns star made an outing together in New York City.

The twosome were spotted while heading to Lucille Lortel Theater in the Big Apple.

Billie wore a black trousers with a white zip-up jacket, adding a graphic hat and a leopard print handbag.

On the other hand, Wolff sported white zip-up jacket, with her long black hair loose beneath a vintage-style baseball cap.

Notably, the appearance came after a source told the outlet that “Billie and Nat are just friends,” after months of speculation over their relationship status.

“They're more like siblings than anything else and there is no romance between them. Billie is much more interested in women right now,” the source added.

The insider went on to say, “Billie and Nat are just friends.”

To note, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were first linked after at an Oscar after-party over having Tourette's syndrome. 

