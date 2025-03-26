Entertainment

Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck makes shocking claims about his ‘excruciating experience’ in ‘Justice League’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck has recalled how he almost quit acting after divorcing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Batman actor and Garner got divorce in 2018. They share three kids , Violet, Finn, and Samuel.

Ben, 52, got candid about the lows of his life after splitting from the Family Switch actress.

After the divorce, he reprised his role in Justice League and 2023’s The Flash.

He confessed to British GQ that his time filming Justice League “the nadir for me.”

The Oscar winner’s acting was effected due to a number of things including “my divorce [from Jennifer Garner], being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy [Snyder’s daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2017] and the reshooting.”

Related: Ben Affleck confesses 'wonderful' relationship with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben admitted it was the “worst experience” of his life and it almost made him quit Hollywood.

The Gone Baby Gone actor star claimed, “It was either that or jump out the window. And I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable,’” adding, “I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited.”

Justice League starred Henry Cavill as Superman, Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Ben Affleck was initially set to direct and star in The Batman, but he stepped down as director in 2017 to focus on his health, specifically his struggles with alcoholism.

Related: Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce

He eventually exited the project entirely in 2019.

Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding
Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding
Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes