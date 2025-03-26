Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce

Ben Affleck has recalled how he almost quit acting after divorcing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The Batman actor and Garner got divorce in 2018. They share three kids , Violet, Finn, and Samuel.
Ben, 52, got candid about the lows of his life after splitting from the Family Switch actress.
After the divorce, he reprised his role in Justice League and 2023’s The Flash.
He confessed to British GQ that his time filming Justice League “the nadir for me.”
The Oscar winner’s acting was effected due to a number of things including “my divorce [from Jennifer Garner], being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack’s personal tragedy [Snyder’s daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2017] and the reshooting.”
Related: Ben Affleck confesses 'wonderful' relationship with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben admitted it was the “worst experience” of his life and it almost made him quit Hollywood.
The Gone Baby Gone actor star claimed, “It was either that or jump out the window. And I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable,’” adding, “I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited.”
Justice League starred Henry Cavill as Superman, Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.
Ben Affleck was initially set to direct and star in The Batman, but he stepped down as director in 2017 to focus on his health, specifically his struggles with alcoholism.
Related: Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce
He eventually exited the project entirely in 2019.